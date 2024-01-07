Israeli soldier mocked Palestinian students

According to images apparently captured by Israeli soldiers and shared on social media, an Israeli soldier mocked Palestinians amidst the ruins of Al-Azhar University in the northern Gaza Strip, which had been bombed by Israeli forces.

In the shared footage, an Israeli soldier pointing at the bombed Al-Azhar University stated, "For those wondering why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. This is very bad. This way, you will never be engineers again."

The footage shared on social media sparked outrage.

Israeli soldiers had previously demolished buildings belonging to Palestinian civilians in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis while singing songs and having fun.

In images shared on social media, Israeli soldiers, while bulldozing buildings in the city, mocked and sang songs taunting the Palestinians whose homes they destroyed.

In the footage that garnered backlash on social media, two soldiers addressed the Israeli singer Eyal Golan by saying, "Gaza must be completely destroyed, not a single person should be left there, they are just animals." They also stated, "Our brother Eyal Golan, we will destroy all of Khan Yunis and this house."