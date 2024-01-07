Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught tops 22,800

At least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed and 58,416 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 113 people had been killed and 250 others injured in the Israeli onslaught in the last 24 hours.

Israel has continued relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Hamas' surprise cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israeli authorities claimed that the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines due to a continuing blockade.

Numerous international legal experts have said Israel's actions in Gaza constitute war crimes or genocide, and countries such as Türkiye and South Africa are working to bring legal cases to that effect in international courts.