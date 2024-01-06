France, Jordan drop tons of aid on field hospital in Gaza

President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France and Jordan dropped seven tons of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Macron wrote on X that the humanitarian situation remains critical in the besieged enclave.

"In a difficult context, France and Jordan delivered aid by air aid to the population and those who help them," he wrote.

Media reports, citing the Elysee Palace, said the operation was carried out late Thursday with two military transport aircraft -- one French, one Jordanian.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 22,600 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,910 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.













