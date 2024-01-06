At least 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli overnight attacks on Gaza Strip

At least 15 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes overnight Friday across the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Israeli planes attacked two houses in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and the Al-Manara neighborhood in the southern city of Khan Younis, it said

At dead, mostly children, were killed and others injured in the attacks.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 22,600 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,910 injured, according to Gaza's health authorities. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.







