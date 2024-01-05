162 Palestinians killed, 296 injured in past 24 hours as Israel continues onslaught on Gaza

A child stands on the balcony of a building damaged during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on January 5, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 162 Palestinians have been killed and 296 others injured in the last 24 hours as the Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 162 casualties and 296 injuries during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 22,600, with 57,910 injured, the ministry added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the attacks by Hamas have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.