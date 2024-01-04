UK condemns 'horrendous bombing' in Iran

People stay next to destroyed cars after an explosion in Kerman, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo)

The UK on Thursday condemned twin bombings in Iran, which killed at least 84 people when they ripped through a crowd of people on the anniversary of death of a slain top Iranian general.

"The UK condemns the horrendous bombing in Kerman, Iran, yesterday which killed so many Iranians. Our thoughts and condolences to the families of those killed and injured," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement.

At least two powerful explosions ripped through the southeastern Kerman city on Wednesday in close vicinity to the cemetery where Iran's former top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani lies buried.

Thousands of people had gathered there to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

The cause of the explosions is still being investigated by security agencies. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, the deadliest in the post-1979 history of Iran.