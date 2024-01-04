Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Thursday that its fighter jets had struck Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The strikes targeted a reconnaissance site, rocket launchers and a Hezbollah structure in the Maroun al-Ras area, a military statement said.

The army said that it had fired several artillery shells overnight "to eliminate threats" in the border area of Rab El Thalathine, without giving further details.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah vowed Wednesday evening that the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli strike in Beirut will not go unpunished.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that killed at least 22,313 people following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.













