Israel dropped 65,000 tons of explosives on civilians in Gaza Strip: Gaza Media Office

The Gaza Media Office said Wednesday that the Israeli army has bombarded the Gaza Strip with more than 45,000 missiles and bombs that weighed more than 65,000 tons.

"Occupation aircraft dropped over 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing two thousand pounds of explosives, during the comprehensive genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting entire residential areas," it said. "The weight of the explosives dropped by the army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tons, which is more than the weight and power of three nuclear bombs like those dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima."

The office said about "two-thirds of the bombs and missiles … are unguided and imprecise, commonly known as dumb bombs."

It pointed out that the use of such bombs indicates "the deliberate targeting of indiscriminate and unjustified killing by the occupation, a clear and explicit violation of international law and various international conventions."

The office documented Israel's use of around nine internationally banned bombs and missiles against civilians, children and women.

The bombs identified by the office include "bunker-busting bombs of types (BLU-113), (BLU-109), (SDBS), the American type (GBU-28), guided by GPS systems to destroy infrastructure, white phosphorus, smart bombs, and Halberd Gudum missiles."

It noted that the bombs caused "mass killings and injuries within seconds, in addition to causing permanent damage to the injured, such as deformities and disabilities, along with the environmental risks resulting from the release of toxic radiation."

The media office urged the international community and international organizations to "stop the comprehensive genocidal war waged by the army against civilians, children, and women for 89 days of continuous aggression."







