Another 19 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, army says

The Israeli army said Thursday that 19 more soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,006 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 509 soldiers have been killed and 2,309 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.