ISRAEL WARNS OF RETALIATORY RESPONSE FROM HEZBOLLAH OVER HAMAS LEADERS ASSASSINATION

Israel warns of 'retaliatory response' from Hezbollah over Hamas leader's assassination

An Israeli official said Tuesday that the government is prepared for a significant retaliatory response from the Lebanese group Hezbollah over the assassination of Hamas leader Salah Arouri in Beirut.

''The expected response includes launching long-range missiles at targets in Israel,'' the Israeli news site Walla quoted the unnamed official as saying.

The Israeli government has not officially claimed responsibility for the assassination.

"Israel is preparing to respond to the dramatic assassination operation tonight on all fronts,'' said the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed the assassination.

Hamas said two commanders of its armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, were also killed.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported earlier that Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Mecherfeh in southern Beirut. At least six people were killed in the attack.





