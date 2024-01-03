Hezbollah says its 2 more fighters killed in clashes with Israel

Lebanese Hezbollah group on Wednesday said that two more of its fighters were killed in border clashes with the Israeli army.

The Lebanese group did not specify the location where the fighters were killed.

The death toll of the Hezbollah fighters killed by the Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 140, according to Anadolu tally.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced it attacked an "armed cell" and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Wednesday.

"Today, Wednesday, the Israeli army attacked an armed cell on Lebanese territory," the army said in a statement, adding: "An air force fighter jet also attacked infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah on Lebanese territory."

It further said that "in recent hours, several launches from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory have been observed."

The Israeli army "attacked the sources of the fire with artillery fire," it added.