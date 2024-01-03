3 killed as Israeli jets strike house in southern Lebanon

Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media.

Fighter jets struck a house in the town of Markaba, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The broadcaster also reported Israeli airstrikes in the town of Ayta ash-Shab and artillery shelling on the outskirts of Naqoura.

No injuries were reported.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.