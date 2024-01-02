Overnight Israeli airstrikes across Gaza kill at least 31 Palestinians

At least 31 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on areas across the Gaza Strip, as the devastating onslaught enters its 88th day.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Tuesday that a series of Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, killed 22 Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children.

Another Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, also left several casualties among the civilians.

Other Israeli airstrikes on areas in the city of Khan Younis, south of the besieged enclave, killed at least nine Palestinians.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing nearly 22,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 57,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Up to 1.9 million people, or over 85% of the population, have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.