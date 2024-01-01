ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA KILL 21,822 PALESTINIANS, WOUND OVER 56,000

A Palestinian man mourns over the body of a relative killed in Israeli strike at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on December 28, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)

Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 have killed 21,822 Palestinians and wounded 56,451 others, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Sunday.

The figures include 150 Palestinians killed and 286 wounded in the past 24 hours, it said.

It noted that around 70% of the victims are women and children.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the attacks as homes, public facilities, schools and hospitals have been persistently targeted.

They include 65,000 residences, 117 mosques and 92 schools and universities that have been demolished.

In addition, 290,000 residences, 285 educational institutions, 208 mosques and three churches have sustained severe damage.

The targeted attacks have also left a mark on essential infrastructure, with 25 hospitals and 53 health centers rendered inoperable.

Among the casualties are 312 health care professionals and 40 civilian defense personnel, along with 106 journalists who lost their lives while reporting on the unfolding crisis.

Another 7,000 people remain trapped beneath the rubble.

International concern has escalated, prompting calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and intensified humanitarian aid efforts to address the growing crisis in the region.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.