41 Israeli soldiers injured in past 24 hours

A total of 41 Israeli soldiers, including commanders, have been injured over the past 24 hours, according to official Israeli figures.

The Israeli army said on Monday that at least 28 of them were injured in battles across the Gaza Strip but did not specify where the others were wounded.

The Israeli army said on its website that the number of injured soldiers since Oct. 7 has risen to 2,234, up from 2,193 on Sunday.

According to Israeli army figures, there are still 454 soldiers receiving medical treatment in hospitals including 45 in serious condition and 272 in moderate condition.

As for the Israeli army death toll since Oct. 7, it has risen to 506, including 172 killed since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27.

The Israeli army reportedly only publishes the names of killed soldiers with their families' consent.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 21,978 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,697 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.