Tunisians demonstrate outside US embassy to demand end to Gaza war

Scores of Tunisians demonstrated outside the US Embassy in the capital Tunis on Sunday to demand an end to the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

"What a shame...Gaza under siege" and "Together to stop aggression on Gaza," were among banners waved by protesters, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Protesters chanted slogans for the expulsion of US Ambassador Joey Hood.

"The protest aims to pile more pressure for ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza," Sanaa Al-Maliki, a Tunisian activist, told Anadolu.

She condemned "the ongoing killing of children, women, and elderly and the undermining of all human rights principles," calling for Arab and international pressure to enforce an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The United States has provided support for Israel in its massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

At least 21,822 Palestinians have since been killed and 56,451 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.