Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes with Israeli army

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that another of its fighters was killed in clashes with the Israeli army along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The Lebanon-based group said in a statement that it "mourned Ali Ahmed Saad-Jibril from the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon," who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

Hezbollah did not provide further details.

The number of Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 134.

Tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

The border tension comes as Israel widened its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israeli border towns on Oct. 7.