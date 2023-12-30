Putin: Moscow, Ankara will continue expanding political dialogue, cooperation in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow and Ankara will continue expanding their political dialogue and productive cooperation in multiple spheres in 2024.

Congratulating his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a New Year message, published on the Kremlin's website, Putin noted that Russia and Türkiye "have been quite effective in developing their multi-faceted cooperation" over the past years.

"The two countries worked together on major energy and infrastructure projects and facilitated efforts to settle regional conflicts. In 2024, Moscow and Ankara will continue expanding their political dialogue and productive cooperation in multiple spheres, which is expected to benefit their friendly nations and contribute to strengthening security and stability on the Eurasian continent," the message read.

Russia and Türkiye have been actively developing economic cooperation in many areas, including agriculture and energy sector. The two countries also set an ambitious goal of raising the bilateral trade turnover to $100 billion, and, according to assessments of the presidents, the two countries "are successfully approaching" the target.











