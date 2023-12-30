Israeli army conducts raids in West Bank, injuring, detaining Palestinians

At least four Palestinians were injured, and several others were detained in raids conducted by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces raided Hebron, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Ramallah in the early hours.

In the town of Yatta in the south of Hebron, clashes broke out between the Israeli army and Palestinians, resulting in injuries to four Palestinians.

The Israeli military entered homes and conducted searches during the raids.

In the town of Azzun to the east of Qalqilya, clashes also erupted between the Israeli military and Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers responded to protesting Palestinians by firing live bullets, sound grenades, and tear gas.

The target of the raid in Nablus was the towns of Qusra and Brita Nablus, where the Israeli forces entered homes and damaged belongings.

In the Jalazone Refugee Camp north of Ramallah, the army raided homes and detained several Palestinians.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 318 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Friday said that 2023 was "the deadliest year on record" for Palestinians in the West Bank.

















