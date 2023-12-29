Netanyahu cancels cabinet meeting on ‘day after war’ in Gaza: Israeli media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a meeting of Israel's war cabinet to discuss what will happen the "day after the war" in the Gaza Strip that was scheduled for Thursday evening due to pressure from partners in the coalition government.

The official Israel Broadcasting Authority and Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu decided at the last minute not to discuss the issue of the day after the war in Gaza in the war cabinet, referring to a possible plan by Tel Aviv for the Strip after the war, which has been ongoing for more than two and a half months.

The two sources said that partners in the coalition government exerted "significant pressure" on Netanyahu to cancel the discussion.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported that the war cabinet intended to discuss the day after the war in Gaza despite opposition from two right-wing ministers.

The far-right Religious Zionist Party led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and ultranationalist Jewish Power party led by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced their opposition to the discussion, citing "the council's lack of jurisdiction," according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The two ministers, who are not members of the war cabinet, have threatened to withdraw from the government and dismantle it on more than one occasion if the war on Gaza is stopped before eliminating the Palestinian group Hamas and freeing the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.





















