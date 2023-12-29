Israeli army detains 6 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army detained six more Palestinians from the Al-Far'a camp near Tubas in the West Bank on Friday, bringing the total number of detainees to 4,846 since Oct. 7.

The Israeli army conducted the offensive operation at the camp for four hours, during which its soldiers clashed with Palestinians and injured three people, according to medical sources.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, "after the arrest of six Palestinians from the al-Far'a camp near the city of Tubas, the number of detainees in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, has reached approximately 4,846 since Oct. 7."

The figure does not include the Palestinians arrested in Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities, the statement added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 314 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.