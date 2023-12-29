Hezbollah targets Israeli sites off southern Lebanese border

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli military sites along Lebanon's southern border on Friday.

In separate statements, the group announced that its fighters had targeted "a crane carrying spy supplies and equipment on the Dovev area."

Hezbollah also said its fighters "targeted the Israeli site Hadab Yaron with appropriate weapons" and achieved a "direct hit."

On Friday morning, Israel fired heavy machine gun fire on the outskirts of the town of Al-Bustan from its positions adjacent to the town of Ayta Al-Shaab, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Sirens sounded earlier Friday in a number of settlements in northern Israel.

"Further to the warning about the intrusion of a hostile aircraft in the north of the country, this is a false identification. There is no fear of a security incident," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"A number of launches from Lebanese territory towards the Dovev area and Baram were detected a short time ago," the military added.

The Israeli army attacked "the sources of the fire with artillery."

The Israeli Army Radio said an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon at the Dovev border area, with no casualties recorded.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







