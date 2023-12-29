Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 rises to 21,507: Health Ministry

The shrouded bodies of people killed in Rafah during Israeli bombardment on the southern Gaza strip, are placed outside Al-Najar hospital on December 29, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 21,507, with 55,915 injured, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that 187 more people were killed and 312 others injured in the past 24 hours.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.