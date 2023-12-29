4 Israeli settlers injured in car-ramming incident in occupied West Bank

Four Israeli settlers were injured on Friday in a car-ramming incident in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The incident took place in Hebron, the southern West Bank, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Magen David Adom, Israel's ambulance service, said that four settlers were injured-one with moderate injuries and three others with minor injuries.

The perpetrator was shot and killed, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported without providing details about his identity.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.