Israeli gunfire kills 1 Palestinian, injures 13 in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed and 13 others were injured on Thursday by Israeli army gunfire during raids across the occupied West Bank, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli army raided several neighborhoods in the city of Ramallah and stormed currency exchange offices, resulting in armed clashes between soldiers and dozens of Palestinians, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The army used live fire and tear gas, as reported by the eyewitnesses.

The raids concentrated in the West Bank of cities Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Jericho.

The Israeli army targeted a site in an eastern Jenin neighborhood with a drone strike, according to the eyewitnesses.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since a fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 311 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.

















