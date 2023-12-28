 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli army chief says troops need to be ready to launch offensive against Hezbollah

Israeli army chief says troops need to be ready to launch offensive against Hezbollah

"Today we approved a variety of plans for the future, and we need to be ready for an offensive if necessary," Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday during a visit to the army command in the northern Israeli city of Safed. The Israeli Defence Forces "and within it the Northern Command are at a very high level of readiness," he added.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published December 28,2023
Subscribe
ISRAELI ARMY CHIEF SAYS TROOPS NEED TO BE READY TO LAUNCH OFFENSIVE AGAINST HEZBOLLAH
The Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi (EPA File Photo)

The Israeli army needs to be ready to launch an attack against the Lebanese Hezbollah group if necessary, Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said Wednesday.

Halevi, along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and other commanders, conducted a situation assessment, according to a statement from the army.

Saying the army's primary mission is to return those to their homes who evacuated from the northern regions of Israel due to attacks by Hezbollah, Halevi noted that the preparedness of the Israeli army and the Northern Command is at a high level.

Halevi said the Northern Front approved a series of plans yesterday to continue this effort, adding: "We should be ready to launch an attack if necessary."

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.