US Biden, Qatari emir discuss Gaza in phone call

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone Tuesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the latest situation in the Gaza Strip, said the White House.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," it said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on "the ongoing efforts to facilitate increased and sustained flows of life-saving access to humanitarian aid into Gaza," it added.

Israel has launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,915 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,918 others, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Tel Aviv has vowed to destroy Hamas and ensure the release of all hostages taken during the October attack. Some of the hostages were returned after a temporary truce in November in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.













