6 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone attack in Tulkarem, northern West Bank

Six Palestinians, including three teenagers, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike on Wednesday morning in the Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem city, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that "Six (Palestinian) martyrs arrived in Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarem city."

The victims are identified as Ahmad Anwar Hamarsheh, 19, Ahmad Abdel-Rahman Issa, 19, Adham Mohammad Fahmawi, 23, Yazan Ahmed Fahmawi, 23, Fares Husam Fahmawi, 29, and Hamza Ahmad Fahmawi, 17, said the statement.

The Israeli army raided the Nour Shams refugee camp early in the morning and deployed snipers on the roofs of the buildings, triggering clashes with of the camp residents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

In the meantime, an Israeli drone fired a missile, which hit a location in the camp, the eyewitnesses added.

The Israeli army prevented medical teams from entering the camp for more than an hour before allowing them to transfer the dead and injured people, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement following the Israeli drone attack.

The Israeli army had not issued any statement on the drone attack and Palestinian killings until filing to the press.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 311 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.







