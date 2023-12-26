US forces conduct airstrikes in Iraq

The US military conducted airstrikes on Monday against targets of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq.

"In response to multiple attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military forces conducted airstrikes against multiple facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq at 8:45 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 25," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants, CENCTOM added, stressing that no civilians were affected.

"These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces," CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla was quoted as saying in the statement.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the "necessary and proportionate" strikes were conducted at President Joe Biden's direction on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq.

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible," Austin said in a statement.

He added that the attack led to three injuries to US personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition.

"And let me be clear-the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," he added.













