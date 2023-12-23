Israeli army detain 20 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army arrested at least 20 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, sources said Saturday.

The Palestinians were detained in Hebron, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Jenin, Qalqilya and Tubas, according to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoner's Society and the Palestinian Authority Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

They were brutally beaten during the arrests, and their homes were damaged, it said.

The statement said the number detained in the West Bank since Oct. 7 rose to 4,675.

There are nearly 7,800 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, with 2,870 being administrative detainees, the two Palestinian civil society organizations said Dec. 21.

Israeli forces conducted raids on numerous points in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Jericho, Bethlehem, and Hebron, according to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

There has been an increase in Israeli forces' raids in the West Bank since the beginning of attacks on Gaza beginning Oct. 7.







