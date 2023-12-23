Fear of The Hague haunts the Netanyahu government | The war cabinet members in Israel fall out with each other

The crack in the War Cabinet of Israel, whose hands are stained with the blood of more than 20,000 civilians in the Gaza Strip is growing.

As calls from around the world for "trial at the International Criminal Court" increase, Israeli leaders are at odds with each other.

The Ministry of Health reported that an employee working at the Al-Awda Hospital, which the Israeli army has been besieging in the northern Gaza Strip for several days, was targeted.

It is stated that the Palestinian healthcare worker, who was shot by Israeli snipers, lost her life. Cracks are growing within the occupying Israeli administration.

The names behind the massacres in the Gaza Strip since October 7 are conflicting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the War Cabinet no longer enjoy the support of the US and the West as much as before.

Efforts are increasing worldwide, especially by civil society organizations in Türkiye, for Israeli leaders and soldiers to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court.

Disagreements are also growing within Israel's War Cabinet, which is caught in a deadlock







