Israeli snipers kill woman working in Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza Strip

Israeli snipers killed a woman late Thursday who was working in the Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which has been under siege by the army in recent days, according to the government in the enclave.

Those in the hospital have been unable to access "water, food, and medicine" and were subjected to detention and torture, the Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The Israeli army has turned the Al-Awda Hospital into a "military barracks," the ministry said Tuesday.

Spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the Israeli army is holding 240 Palestinians, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced people inside the hospital.

He also said the Palestinians inside the hospital are without water, food and medicine, and the Israeli army prevents movement between hospital units.