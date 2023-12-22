Israeli policewoman injured in suspected car-ramming attack in West Bank

An Israeli policewoman was slightly injured on Friday in a suspected car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank, Israeli media reported.

"A female Border Police officer received minor injuries on Friday in a suspected terror attack after a car that was stopped for inspection at a checkpoint in the West Bank attempted to ram the force stationed there," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The Israeli forces "shot at the assailant in response."

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that the incident occurred at the Barta'a checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank.

There were no details regarding the condition of the driver.