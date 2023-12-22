Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks hits 20,057

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 20,057, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday.

At least 53,320 others were injured in the Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, the ministry added.

"At least 390 people have been killed and 734 others have been injured in the last 48 hours in which communications were disrupted in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.