784 Israeli officers, soldiers injured since start of ground operation in Gaza

At least 784 Israeli officers and soldiers have been injured since the start of the ground war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27, the Israeli army said.

About 179 of the wounded were seriously injured, 302 sustained moderate injuries while 303 others had minor injuries, the army said in a statement.

The army also pointed out that 139 officers and soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, 471 officers and soldiers have been killed, it added.

At least 1,952 Israeli officers and soldiers had been injured since the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, the army stated, noting that among them, 311 sustained serious injuries, 548 sustained moderate injuries, and 1,093 had minor injuries.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 20,057 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,320 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.