2 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza battles, says army

At least two more Israeli soldiers were killed in battles in the Gaza Strip, the army said on Friday.

In a statement, the Israeli army revealed the identity of the two soldiers as Lt. Shai Ayeli, 21, from Ashkelon, and Mj. Gen. Tal Shua, 31, from Be'er Sheva.

It raised the Israeli army death toll in the ongoing conflict since Oct. 7 to 471.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 20,057 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,320 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Israeli attacks has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.