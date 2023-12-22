2 Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israel in southern Lebanon

At least two Hezbollah fighters were killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, bringing the group's death toll since Oct. 8 to 121, the Lebanese group said on Friday.

The group's death toll as a result of clashes and with the Israeli army and mutual bombing since Oct. 8 has risen to 121.

Earlier Friday, Hezbollah announced that a group fighter was killed in clashes with the Israeli army.

Also, the Israeli Army Radio said earlier in the day that 24 missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, without causing any casualties.

Tensions have flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchanges of fire between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension came amid an Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.









