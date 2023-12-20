US says Gaza conflict needs to move to ‘lower intensity phase’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the conflict in Gaza "needs to move" and "will move to a lower intensity phase."

"We expect to see, and want to see, a shift to more targeted operations, with a smaller number of forces that are really focused on dealing with the leadership of Hamas, the tunnel network and a few other different things," Blinken told reporters during a year-end press briefing.

"As that happens, you'll see the harm done to civilians decrease significantly," he said.

"We continue to believe that Israel does not have to choose between removing the threat of Hamas and minimizing the toll on civilians," he said, adding that the US will continue to help Israel that what happened on Oct. 7 can never happen again.

Blinken said the US is "more determined than ever to ensure that out of this horrific tragedy comes a moment of possibility for Israelis, for Palestinians, for the region, to live in lasting peace and lasting security."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.













