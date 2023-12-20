Israel, Lebanon’s Hezbollah exchange attacks as border tensions soar

The Israeli army and Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged fire on Wednesday amid rising tensions along the border between Israel and Lebanon.

An Israeli military statement said fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the towns of Halta and Kafr Shuba.

Israeli artillery also shelled the outskirts of the town of Halta with white phosphorus munitions, he said.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Hezbollah, for its part, said it struck the Israeli military outpost of Al-Abbad, resulting in "direct hits."

Tension has flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







