Israel accused of extracting confessions of Gaza’s hospital director under duress

Gaza's Health Ministry on Wednesday accused Israel of extracting confessions from the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital under duress.

The Israeli army posted a video of Ahmed al-Kahlout telling investigators that Hamas had used the facility as a base for its operations.

"Kahlout's confessions were extracted under the use of force, coercion, torture and intimidation," the ministry said in a statement.

It called on all human rights groups to "denounce Israel's criminal behavior against our people and the health care crews to extract a narrative consistent with the occupation's demand."

Israeli army forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia on Dec. 12 and detained 90 individuals, including Kahlout, before withdrawing.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.







