Footage shows Israeli tank opening fire on Jewish settlers in Gaza envelope - media

An Israeli broadcaster unveiled what it termed a "rare video" documenting an Israeli tank opening fire at a residence housing 15 Israeli settlers in the Be'eri settlement in the Gaza envelope on Oct. 7.

Channel 12 reported that "15 settlers were held by Palestinian militants in one of the houses on the northern edge of the Be'eri settlement."

In the video, the voice of an Israeli officer on a helicopter hovering over the Be'eri settlement is heard, informing the correspondent through the transmission device that he sees thick smoke rising from the north of the settlement, while burned vehicles of the 'Karakal' battalion, affiliated with the army, appear.

The channel stated that "the rare video shows a tank firing a shell at the house of Bessy Cohen, while Hamas militants took refuge inside with hostages."

As of 1930 GMT, the Israeli army has not commented on the video and the channel's report.

This is not the first time that reports and testimonies have emerged indicating the Israeli army targeted settlers during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

On Nov. 11, Haaretz newspaper revealed that an Israeli helicopter from the Ramat David base opened fire at Hamas militants during a party in the Re'im settlement, hitting a number of Israelis present there.

The newspaper, citing sources in the Israeli police, indicated that a total of 364 people were killed at the party.






