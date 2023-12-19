President Erdoğan reminds US of historical responsibility to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that he reminded the US of its historical responsibility to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"During a meeting with (US President Joe) Biden, I reminded the US of its historical responsibility. How can the world shout louder about the need to stop Israel," Erdoğan told journalists on Tuesday aboard his plane returning from Hungary.

"There is no situation where Al-Fatah and Hamas cannot meet. They are in talks, and it is possible for these talks to progress further," Erdoğan added.

The president also said that there is much Türkiye has done and can do regarding Hamas and Al-Fatah meeting, adding that it is crucial for Fatah and Hamas to "coexist peacefully."