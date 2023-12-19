Israeli army has turned Al-Awda Hospital into ‘military barracks’: Gaza-based Health Ministry

The Israeli army has turned the Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip into a "military barracks," the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Tuesday.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the Israeli army is holding 240 Palestinians, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced people inside the hospital.

He also said the Palestinians inside the hospital are stuck with no water, food, and medicine, adding that the Israeli army prevents movement between the hospital units.

Al-Qudra said that Israeli forces have arrested six hospital staff, including Ahmed Muhanna, the director of the hospital, and a patient.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 19,453 Palestinians have since been killed and 52,286 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while over 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.