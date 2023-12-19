Israel used 53,000 tons of bombs in attacks on Gaza strip

Israel has used 53,000 tons of bombs in its attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip over the past approximately 2.5 months, destroying 52,500 homes.

In a written statement from the media office affiliated with the government in Gaza, information was provided about the destruction caused by Israel's attacks on Gaza since October 7.

A comprehensive genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has been carried out, with Israel and U.S. forces bombing every square meter of the Gaza Strip, the statement noted.

The statement reported that 53,000 tons of bombs were used in Israeli attacks, resulting in the complete destruction of 52,500 homes throughout the Gaza Strip.

The statement also mentioned that a total of 306,500 homes in the Gaza Strip suffered partial damage due to Israeli attacks.

22 HOSPITALS RENDERED NON-OPERATIONAL BY ISRAELI STRIKES

In the statement, it was conveyed that 22 hospitals and 53 health centers were completely rendered non-operational due to Israeli attacks, with 138 healthcare facilities being targeted.

The statement also highlighted that 102 ambulances became unusable as a result of Israeli bombardments.

300 healthcare personnel killed in Israeli attacks

In the Israeli attacks, the statement mentioned that 300 healthcare personnel, 32 civilian defense officials, and 96 journalists were killed. It was further noted that 40 healthcare personnel and 8 journalists were detained by Israeli forces.

The statement also indicated that 7,000 people, mostly children and women, are missing, with their whereabouts unknown, either under the rubble or with no information available about their fate.



