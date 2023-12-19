Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally tops 4,600 since Oct. 7

The Israeli army rounded up 30 more Palestinians in the West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups on Tuesday.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the occupied territory to 4,605 since Oct. 7, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The figure does not include detainees arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

"The arrests were marked by harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, along with acts of sabotage and destruction in the homes of Palestinians," the statement added.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 301 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,100 others injured since then, according to Palestinian figures.