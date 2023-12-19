 Contact Us
News Middle East Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks exceeds 19,600

Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks exceeds 19,600

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks has reached 19,667 since October 7, according to the Health Ministry. Additionally, 52,586 people have been injured in the ongoing Israeli onslaught, putting a strain on the capacity of hospitals in Gaza's south.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published December 19,2023
Subscribe
GAZA DEATH TOLL FROM ISRAELI ATTACKS EXCEEDS 19,600

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip mounted to 19,667 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said Tuesday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra added that 52,586 other people were injured in the Israeli onslaught.

"Hospitals in Gaza's south are no longer able to accommodate more injured people," the spokesman said at a press conference.

Al-Qudra said 99 medical personnel are held by Israeli forces in harsh conditions.

"The detainees include the directors of Al-Shifa, Al-Adwa and Kamal Adwan hospitals," he added.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have left the Gaza Strip in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.