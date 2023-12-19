50 killed as Israeli jets strike residential buildings in Gaza City

At least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli fighter jets struck two residential buildings in Gaza City Tuesday evening, according to official news agency Wafa.

Several people remain trapped under the rubble following the attack in al-Rimal neighborhood, Wafa said, citing local sources.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatalities.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.























