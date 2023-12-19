4,301 aid trucks enter Gaza between Oct. 21-Dec.16: Palestinian Red Crescent

Humanitarian aid trucks sent by UNRWA and Red Crescent pass through Rafah Border Crossing on Egyptian border as they drive to a storage of UNRWA, in Rafah, Gaza on December 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society on Monday said 4,301 humanitarian relief trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt between Oct. 21 and Dec. 16.

The Red Crescent said in a statement the trucks were loaded with water, food, and other relief and medical supplies.

It noted that only 310 trucks reached the northern parts of the Gaza Strip including Gaza City and the northern areas during the week-long humanitarian pause which ended on Dec. 1.

The number is, yet, far from meeting the growing humanitarian needs amid the ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

On Nov. 29, the UN World Food Programme warned of the possibility of a famine in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the supplies are woefully insufficient to address the hunger levels in Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and more than 52,286 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.





















