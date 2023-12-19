2 more Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza

The Israeli army on Tuesday said another two of its troops died in Gaza, where fierce battles are taking place with Palestinian fighters.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the two soldiers were killed in northern Gaza on Monday, and identified them as Master Sgt. Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, 31, and Capt. Rotem Yosef Levy, 24.

Two others from the army's elite Golani Brigade were seriously wounded in fighting in the southern areas of Gaza, according to the military.

The new deaths bring the Israeli army's death toll since the start of the ground operation in the besieged enclave on Oct. 27 to 131. The total deaths in the military since Oct. 7, however, is 463.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, including women and children, and most of the territory's 2.2 million people are displaced and do not have enough food.

The Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, which is a war crime, according to the Human Rights Watch.







