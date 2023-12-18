Top officials of Hong Kong, Macau briefs Chinese President Xi

China's President Xi Jinping was briefed Monday on the situation in the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee, who is on an annual duty visit to Beijing, met both Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a joint meeting.

He briefed Xi on the current situation in Hong Kong and the work of the semi-autonomous region's government, said an official statement by the State Council.

The Chinese president also received chief executive of Macao, Ho Iat Seng, for a report from the region.